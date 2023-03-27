First United Bank & Trust Sells 271 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,054,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $89.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

