First United Bank & Trust Sells 491 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $690,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $690,001.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $189.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

