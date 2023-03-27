First United Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.34. 86,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,970. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $159.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

