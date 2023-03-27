Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Down 66.6% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the February 28th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:FFC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 131,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,372. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
