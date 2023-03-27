Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $67.40

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.40, but opened at $74.71. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.71, with a volume of 421 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $294,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.