Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $67.40

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.40, but opened at $74.71. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.71, with a volume of 421 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 10.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
