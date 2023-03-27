Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Raised to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

