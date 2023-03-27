Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Update

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the February 28th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

Shares of FMIV stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Monday. 711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Forum Merger IV has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.82.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.