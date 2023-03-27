Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FRU traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.36. The company had a trading volume of 204,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,683. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.66 and a 1 year high of C$17.78.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

