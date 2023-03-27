Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of FRU traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.36. The company had a trading volume of 204,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,683. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.66 and a 1 year high of C$17.78.
About Freehold Royalties
