Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Down to $23.57

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.57, but opened at $22.45. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 1,176,955 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FYBR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,008,529 shares during the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,633,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,794,000 after purchasing an additional 675,265 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

