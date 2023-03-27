GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $18.77

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $18.20. GDS shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 92,701 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
