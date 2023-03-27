GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $18.77

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $18.20. GDS shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 92,701 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

