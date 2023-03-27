Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Geberit Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351. Geberit has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Geberit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.20.

About Geberit

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

