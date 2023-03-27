Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Update

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Generation Hemp Stock Performance

GENH remained flat at $0.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Generation Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

