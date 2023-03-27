Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $186.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.7 %

GPC opened at $156.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $169.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

