Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Down 76.7% in March

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.6 %

LANDO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

