Global Care Capital (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 29th

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, March 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th.
Global Care Capital Price Performance
Global Care Capital stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 28,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,768. Global Care Capital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
Global Care Capital Company Profile
