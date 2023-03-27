Global Care Capital (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 29th

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, March 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th.

Global Care Capital Price Performance

Global Care Capital stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 28,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,768. Global Care Capital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get Global Care Capital alerts:

Global Care Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Global Care Capital, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of early stage financing to private and public companies as well as medical cannabis pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio includes Katexco and ReFormation Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Care Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Care Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.