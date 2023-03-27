Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Up 34.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

