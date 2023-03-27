Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 10,600.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:KRMA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.70. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA)
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
- Want Diversified Exposure in the Regional Banks? Try These ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.