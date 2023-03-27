Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 725.6% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SOCL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,009. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91. Global X Social Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53.

Global X Social Media ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

