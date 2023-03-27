Gloria M. Mccarthy Sells 15,098 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.6 %

ELV traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $463.97. 1,102,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.83. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campion Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.68.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

