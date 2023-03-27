GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.39 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,573,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,359,403.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 71,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $196,959.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,881,933 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,573,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,359,403.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,451 shares of company stock worth $2,981,601 and sold 898,192 shares worth $2,845,225. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

