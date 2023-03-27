GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
GlycoMimetics Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.39 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.
Insider Activity at GlycoMimetics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
