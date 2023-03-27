Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,096.67

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $47,155.65 and approximately $1,096.67 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00330546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,182.38 or 0.25855058 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010098 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

