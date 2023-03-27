GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 95808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.30.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

