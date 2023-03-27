Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gratomic Trading Down 4.5 %

CBULF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 29,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,428. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

About Gratomic

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

