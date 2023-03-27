Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Gratomic Trading Down 4.5 %
CBULF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 29,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,428. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.
About Gratomic
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gratomic (CBULF)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.