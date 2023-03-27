Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Up 710.6% in March

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 710.6% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,332,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Price Performance

OTCMKTS GRCU remained flat at $0.00 on Monday. 1,385,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,824. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

