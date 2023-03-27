Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Up 710.6% in March

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 710.6% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,332,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Price Performance
OTCMKTS GRCU remained flat at $0.00 on Monday. 1,385,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,824. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (GRCU)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.