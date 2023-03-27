Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Guess’ has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Guess’ has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guess’ to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Guess’ Trading Down 0.9 %

GES stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Guess’ by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $3,718,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

