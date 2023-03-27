Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in March

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the February 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

OTCMKTS HTLZF remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

About Hamilton Thorne

(Get Rating)

Read More

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.