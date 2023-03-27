Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €190.00 ($204.30) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($220.43) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €177.00 ($190.32) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.8 %

HNR1 stock traded up €1.40 ($1.51) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €171.50 ($184.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,842 shares. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($125.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of €179.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €174.02.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

