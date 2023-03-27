Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $205.00.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of HPGLY remained flat at $164.53 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 644. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $237.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average is $111.28.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Featured Stories

