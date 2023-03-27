Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €54.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($58.06) target price by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Kion Group Stock Down 3.7 %

KGX stock traded down €1.22 ($1.31) during trading on Monday, hitting €32.16 ($34.58). 449,508 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.35. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.98).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

