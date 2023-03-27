HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
Shares of RANI opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.96 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.90.
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
