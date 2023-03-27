HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RANI opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.96 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.90.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,723,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,300,496. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 51,001 shares of company stock valued at $294,963 over the last ninety days. 52.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

