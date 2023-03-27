Head to Head Review: Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 5 5 0 2.50

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 91.63%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.85% 6.01% 2.14%

Volatility and Risk

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $439.65 million 0.21 $3.72 million $0.08 29.88

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Airborne Wireless Network on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airborne Wireless Network

(Get Rating)

Airborne Wireless Network engages in developing, marketing, and licensing broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It uses commercial aircraft as mini-satellites. The company was founded on January 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, CA.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

