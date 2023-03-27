Head to Head Review: Lufax (NYSE:LU) versus Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Far Peak Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $8.43 billion 0.52 $1.26 billion $0.55 3.47 Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A $54.73 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Lufax has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lufax and Far Peak Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 3 4 3 0 2.00 Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $2.57, indicating a potential upside of 34.55%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Far Peak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 15.50% 9.22% 2.41% Far Peak Acquisition N/A -264.64% 11.79%

Summary

Lufax beats Far Peak Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

