Head-To-Head Survey: ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
53.3% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares NVE and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NVE
|56.80%
|28.64%
|27.51%
|ASE Technology
|9.26%
|21.00%
|8.58%
Dividends
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares NVE and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NVE
|$26.99 million
|13.82
|$14.51 million
|$3.79
|20.37
|ASE Technology
|$22.52 billion
|0.74
|$2.08 billion
|$0.95
|8.06
ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk & Volatility
NVE has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NVE and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NVE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|ASE Technology
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Summary
NVE beats ASE Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NVE
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.
