Head-To-Head Survey: ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 56.80% 28.64% 27.51% ASE Technology 9.26% 21.00% 8.58%

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. NVE pays out 105.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ASE Technology pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASE Technology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares NVE and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $26.99 million 13.82 $14.51 million $3.79 20.37 ASE Technology $22.52 billion 0.74 $2.08 billion $0.95 8.06

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NVE has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NVE and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

NVE beats ASE Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

