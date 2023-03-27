Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.77.

HCAT stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.26. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 75.1% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 355,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

