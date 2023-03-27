HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.87

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 4755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.21 million, a PE ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.