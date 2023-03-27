Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLFP traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.