Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.78. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 1,060,062 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.