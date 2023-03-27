Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,983 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,983 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,937. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

