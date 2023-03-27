Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,519 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

BSCP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 157,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,480. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

