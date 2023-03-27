Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,207 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 894,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

