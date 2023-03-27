Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,815 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.80. 3,544,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

