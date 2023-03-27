Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 14,170 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,067,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,637,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.