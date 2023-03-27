Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.58. 1,231,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

