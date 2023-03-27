Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,797,000 after purchasing an additional 496,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

USB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. 9,414,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,638,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

