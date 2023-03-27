Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Finally, QVR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $308.34. 28,087,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,858,215. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average of $284.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

