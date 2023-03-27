HEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $44.35 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion and approximately $37.67 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEX has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
