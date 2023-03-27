Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) CEO Buys $99,050.00 in Stock

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $20.78 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 39.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

