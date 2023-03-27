holoride (RIDE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,614.97

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. holoride has a market cap of $26.13 million and approximately $83,614.97 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, holoride has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.47 or 0.06316910 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039967 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017436 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04634552 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $83,271.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.