Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.33 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $131.33 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $9.72 or 0.00036218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00130687 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,513,269 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.