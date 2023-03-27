Hormel Foods Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,117. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

